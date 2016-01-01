Overview

Dr. Louis Kantaros, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Kantaros works at The Heart Center - Poughkeepsie - Columbia St in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.