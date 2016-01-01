Overview

Dr. Louis Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Jones works at Greater Dallas Orthopaedics in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.