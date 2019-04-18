Dr. Louis Janeira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janeira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Janeira, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Janeira, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Mooresville and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Janeira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis5330 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 893-1900
-
2
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Mooresville1201 Hadley Rd Ste 101, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 893-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janeira?
Personable, attentive, understanding, compassionate. Has gotten to bottom of my symptoms and brought me peace of mind. My B/P is lower and being treated properly for the chest pains that are not caused by blockages. Been basically dismissed by 2 other cardiologists, so happy Dr. Janiera has listened and been determined to find out what was causing my disturbing symptoms! I highly recommend Dr. Janiera! Thank you for helping me, Dr. Janiera!
About Dr. Louis Janeira, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1487651329
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Brown Mills, Nj
- Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Brown Mills, NJ
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janeira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janeira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janeira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janeira works at
Dr. Janeira has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janeira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Janeira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janeira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janeira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janeira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.