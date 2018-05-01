Dr. Louis Jablin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jablin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Jablin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Louis Jablin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Jablin works at
Locations
-
1
Louis D. Jablin Dpm6105 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 439-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jablin?
Wonderful Doctor, he explained everything so well! Very pleased with his work.
About Dr. Louis Jablin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1992782189
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jablin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jablin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jablin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jablin works at
Dr. Jablin has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jablin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jablin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jablin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jablin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jablin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.