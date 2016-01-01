Dr. Louis Irmisch III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irmisch III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Irmisch III, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Irmisch III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Irmisch III works at
Locations
-
1
Burnett Healthcare11 W Spring St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 565-3605
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irmisch III?
About Dr. Louis Irmisch III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1467417220
Education & Certifications
- MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irmisch III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irmisch III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irmisch III works at
Dr. Irmisch III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irmisch III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irmisch III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irmisch III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.