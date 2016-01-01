See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Williamsville, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Louis Irmisch III, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Irmisch III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Irmisch III works at Burnett Healthcare in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burnett Healthcare
    11 W Spring St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 565-3605

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain

Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Louis Irmisch III, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Irmisch III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irmisch III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irmisch III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Irmisch III works at Burnett Healthcare in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Irmisch III’s profile.

    Dr. Irmisch III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irmisch III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irmisch III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irmisch III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

