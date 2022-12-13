Overview

Dr. Louis Horn IV, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus, St. Joseph's Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Horn IV works at Louis Horn IV in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.