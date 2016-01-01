Dr. Hite III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Hite III, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Hite III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.
Locations
College Street Office7430 College St, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 732-4001
Three Rivers Medical Associates - Forest Drive Office3700 Forest Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 799-1922Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Three Rivers Medical Associates - St. Andrews7611 SAINT ANDREWS RD, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 714-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Hite III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1265434013
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine
