Dr. Louis Hebert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Louis Hebert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Slidell Ear Nose And Throat2050 Gause Blvd E Ste 200, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 646-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
New patient. Dr Hebert was very thorough in discussing and treating my problem. He explained the possible causes and carried out a treatment plan which resolved my issues. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Louis Hebert, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
