Dr. Louis Haenel, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Candler Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Haenel works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Endocrinology in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.