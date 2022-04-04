Overview

Dr. Louis Griffel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Griffel works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

