Dr. Louis Gleckel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Louis Gleckel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Louis Gleckel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Gleckel works at
ProHealth Care2 Ohio Dr Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6060
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gleckel along with Dr. Cheri are amazing , the quality of care is second to none , they are always there for me whether it be by phone or office visit. Every single individual from the front desk to the examination rooms and everywhere between are the best . I can only hope that everyone can receive the level of care I receive.
- Li Jewish Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Amherst College
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Gleckel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gleckel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gleckel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gleckel works at
Dr. Gleckel has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gleckel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gleckel speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Gleckel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gleckel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gleckel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gleckel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.