Overview

Dr. Louis Glazer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Glazer works at Vitreo Retinal Associates PC in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.