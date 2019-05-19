Dr. Louis Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Glass, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Glass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Glass works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Desert Plastic Surgery9977 N 90th St Ste 178, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 947-7401Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glass?
After 2 trips to the ER I was recommended by Honor Health to consult with Dr Glass. Best advice I ever took. He explained the hernia procedure very clearly, answered all my concerns and I followed through with surgery. He called me back the day after as I was having concerns. He was attentive and I was aware that with his extreme knowledge of the human body, I was in good hands. Thank you Dr. Glass.
About Dr. Louis Glass, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1982682316
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Washington University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.