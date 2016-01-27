Overview

Dr. Louis Glade, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Glade works at West Jefferson Heart Clin LA in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.