Dr. Louis Gerena, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Gerena, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC.
Locations
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for your time, support and treatment today while I was visiting Doctor Lawrence... You made my day! and I Look forward to seeing you again when needed to get This Trochanteric Bursitis in my hip under control. Sincerely, Ed Powers
About Dr. Louis Gerena, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1588013221
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerena.
