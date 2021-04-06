Overview

Dr. Louis Geller, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lathrup Village, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Geller works at Geller Foot Clinic in Lathrup Village, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.