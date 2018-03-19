See All Podiatrists in Little Falls, NJ
Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Louis Gambetta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Falls, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Gambetta works at Dr. Louis Gambetta DPM in Little Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony Laneve MD
    275 Paterson Ave Fl 1, Little Falls, NJ 07424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 785-3334
    Monday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Louis Gambetta, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588799209
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Fordham University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Gambetta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gambetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gambetta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gambetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gambetta works at Dr. Louis Gambetta DPM in Little Falls, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gambetta’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gambetta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gambetta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gambetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gambetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

