Dr. Louis Galli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Galli, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Galli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Galli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Galli Podiatric Foot and Ankle Associates PC25 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 262-4588Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galli?
Dr. Galli is smart, perceptive and can analyze a problem at once. He knows how to treat problem feet. He is caring, witty and practical. I highly recommend and have the highest regard for him.
About Dr. Louis Galli, DPM
- Podiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023024205
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galli works at
Dr. Galli has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galli speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Galli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.