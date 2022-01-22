See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Louis Galli, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Louis Galli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Galli works at Central Park West Dentistry in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Galli Podiatric Foot and Ankle Associates PC
    25 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 22, 2022
    Dr. Galli is smart, perceptive and can analyze a problem at once. He knows how to treat problem feet. He is caring, witty and practical. I highly recommend and have the highest regard for him.
    Jessica Kerr — Jan 22, 2022
    About Dr. Louis Galli, DPM

    Podiatry
    50 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1023024205
    Medical Education
    NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
