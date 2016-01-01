Dr. Louis Fusilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fusilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Fusilli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
St Joseph's Cardiovascular Center-nutley181 Franklin Ave Ste 301, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 667-0561
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 667-5511
Cardiology Associates999 McBride Ave Ste B204, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 667-5511
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fusilli has seen patients for Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fusilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fusilli speaks Italian.
