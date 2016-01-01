Overview

Dr. Louis Fusilli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Fusilli works at St Joseph's Cardiovascular Center-nutley in Nutley, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ and Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.