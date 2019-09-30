See All Family Doctors in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Louis Fowler Jr, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Louis Fowler Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their residency with Nat'l Naval Med Center|University Fl College Med/Pensacola

Dr. Fowler Jr works at MDVIP - Pensacola, Florida in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MDVIP - Pensacola, Florida
    431 E Government St, Pensacola, FL 32502 (850) 498-7870

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 30, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr Fowler's for a few months now, and I absolutely recommend him. I was referred to him by the VA for care for Suboxon. He and his staff have been completely amazing and caring. 3 months into my care I suffered 2 brain bleeds from a Traumatic Brain Injury I endured during my active duty service. Dr Fowler and his staff have stepped up and have done more for me post brain bleeds than the VA has done. They are among the few doctors offices that I would highly recommend to anyone who wants care. I only wish he could be my Primary Care Provider. Thank Dr Fowler and staff (& Renny too) for taking such great care of me!
    Alisha Mulder — Sep 30, 2019
    About Dr. Louis Fowler Jr, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1366515827
    Residency
    • Nat'l Naval Med Center|University Fl College Med/Pensacola
    • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
    • Baptist Hospital

    Dr. Louis Fowler Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fowler Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fowler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fowler Jr works at MDVIP - Pensacola, Florida in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fowler Jr’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

