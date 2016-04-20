Dr. Forouhar-Graff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Forouhar-Graff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Forouhar-Graff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Dr. Forouhar-Graff works at
Locations
Louis Graff LLC68 S Main St Ste 201, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 748-7773
Stop & Shop Pharmacy200 New Hartford Rd, Winsted, CT 06098 Directions (860) 379-7509
- 3 117 Main St, Canaan, CT 06018 Directions (860) 882-7274
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital540 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable. Listens to my experiences and helps to understand the medical reason behind them.
About Dr. Louis Forouhar-Graff, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forouhar-Graff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forouhar-Graff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forouhar-Graff has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forouhar-Graff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Forouhar-Graff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forouhar-Graff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forouhar-Graff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forouhar-Graff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.