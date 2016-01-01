Overview

Dr. Louis Flores, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Fernando, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Med University Of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Mission Community Hospital, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Flores works at Hope Community Care Clinic Inc in San Fernando, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA and West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.