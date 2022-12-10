Dr. Louis Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Fernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnolcgica De Santiago and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Institute for Cardiovascular Disease2301 NW 87th Ave Ste 502, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 558-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
Dr. Fernandez is exceedingly knowledgeable and his bedside manner is among the best I have ever seen. He will patiently listen to all of your concerns and answer every single question no matter how superfluous. His medical staff is equally competent, welcoming, and informative. His equipment is top of the line, the location offers free and easy parking, and the waiting room is spacious and comfortable. MY ONLY CAVEAT: admin staffers sometimes let potentially critical issues fall through the cracks and will berate you for pointing it out. Otherwise I would have awarded 5 stars. However, regardless of the organizational quality of a practice, it ultimately falls on us patients to remain vigilant in order to prevent clerical slip-ups from putting us at risk.
About Dr. Louis Fernandez, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952388274
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- Jersey Shore University
- Universidad Tecnolcgica De Santiago
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.