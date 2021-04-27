Overview

Dr. Louis Felder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.



Dr. Felder works at Pittsburgh Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Morgantown, WV, Monroeville, PA and Monongahela, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.