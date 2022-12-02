Dr. Louis Faiella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faiella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Faiella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Faiella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Urology Centers of New York1305 Franklin Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 746-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 20 Year Bone Marrow Transplant Survivor who has seen more than My Fair Share of All Kinds of Specialist over many Years... Dr. Faiella is OMG the MOST AWESOME, PERSONABLE, and PROFESSIONAL Doctor I Ever been to!! He makes you comfortable, listens, explains things in LENGTH and in the Simplest way as possible. He doesn't rush you and is BEYOND PROFESSIONAL and COURTEOUS!! I would TRUST HIM WITH MY LIFE !!
About Dr. Louis Faiella, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College, Westchester Med Center
- Cornell University, North Shore University Hospital
- New York Medical College
Dr. Faiella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faiella has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faiella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faiella speaks Italian and Spanish.
