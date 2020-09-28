Overview

Dr. Louis Elkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Elkins works at Baxter Cardiac Thoracic/Vas Sgy in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.