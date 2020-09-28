Dr. Louis Elkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Elkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Elkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Baxter Regional Heart Clinic628 Hospital Dr Ste 3-E, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 508-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elkins and staff are great! My husband had 3 anyurisms and Dr. Elkins saved his life! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Louis Elkins, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114993060
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center Program
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elkins has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elkins speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.