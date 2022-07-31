Overview

Dr. Louis Eichel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Eichel works at Center For Urology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.