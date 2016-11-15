Dr. Louis Dutreil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutreil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Dutreil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Dutreil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Dutreil works at
Locations
OB/GYN Suite 1303434 Prytania St Ste 130, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Genuine & non judgmental. Great relief. Very smart & top physician & nice to know he can you ease your anxiety.
About Dr. Louis Dutreil, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033260872
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine at Jacksonville
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dutreil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dutreil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dutreil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dutreil works at
Dr. Dutreil has seen patients for Trichomoniasis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dutreil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutreil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutreil.
