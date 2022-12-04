See All Psychiatrists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Louis Duchin, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Louis Duchin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. 

Dr. Duchin works at Rappahannock Area Community Svs in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Mental Health Service
    5700 W Grace St Ste 102, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 716-6267
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 04, 2022
    He is very compassionate, he spends as much time with you as needed, he never rushes. He adjusts medication when needed and he has truly been a blessing for me. I have had a lot of childhood and adult trauma and been going to Drs since I was a child and he is truly the best one I have found. My father passed away this year and he got me in immediately checked on me frequently to make sure I was ok and to help me through the the process. I highly recommend him, make sure you are completely honest with him so he can get you the proper help! His staff is great! I love the fact that I can have tela health appointments. I looked forward to my appointments with him and my mental health has been the best it's probably ever been. If you struggle with addiction he is amazing, compassionate and truly cares about your recovery! 10/10. So if you are looking for a Dr. That will truly listen and help you get your mental health state to the best it can be HE IS THE ONE!
    Christina Ortiz — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. Louis Duchin, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1457309023
    Education & Certifications

    • Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Duchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duchin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duchin works at Rappahannock Area Community Svs in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Duchin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Duchin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duchin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.