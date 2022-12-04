Dr. Louis Duchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Duchin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Duchin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Duchin works at
Locations
-
1
Trinity Mental Health Service5700 W Grace St Ste 102, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 716-6267Monday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is very compassionate, he spends as much time with you as needed, he never rushes. He adjusts medication when needed and he has truly been a blessing for me. I have had a lot of childhood and adult trauma and been going to Drs since I was a child and he is truly the best one I have found. My father passed away this year and he got me in immediately checked on me frequently to make sure I was ok and to help me through the the process. I highly recommend him, make sure you are completely honest with him so he can get you the proper help! His staff is great! I love the fact that I can have tela health appointments. I looked forward to my appointments with him and my mental health has been the best it's probably ever been. If you struggle with addiction he is amazing, compassionate and truly cares about your recovery! 10/10. So if you are looking for a Dr. That will truly listen and help you get your mental health state to the best it can be HE IS THE ONE!
About Dr. Louis Duchin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1457309023
Education & Certifications
- Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duchin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duchin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
