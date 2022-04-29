Dr. Louis Dieffenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dieffenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Dieffenbach, MD
Dr. Louis Dieffenbach, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Medical Arts Professional Health Services13215 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 632-6203
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
I have been a client of DR. ADAEIEFFENBACH for over 15years, he is excellent in examination & explaining his findings. Pleasant & and in no hurry. Great sense of humor and very receptive to your issues.... The office staff are also pleasant & supportive....
About Dr. Louis Dieffenbach, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
