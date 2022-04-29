Overview

Dr. Louis Dieffenbach, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.



Dr. Dieffenbach works at Louis Dieffenbach, MD in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.