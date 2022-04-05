Dr. Louis Dejoseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejoseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Dejoseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Dejoseph, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Locations
- 1 6085 Barfield Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (770) 457-6303
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a QT facelift, neck lift, laser revision for acne scars and my upper and lower eyes done with Dr. DeJoseph. He did a wonderful job, and I still look like myself, but just so much better. I have a chin and jawline again. I will no longer dread photos from any angle. I only took one pain pill after surgery. Dr. DeJoseph has a wonderful sense of humor and bedside manner. You can tell he loves what he does. The pain was just not that bad, and I am so glad I went to him for surgery. His office staff is wonderful. Lauren is accommodating and when I had a question on the weekend, someone promptly called me back. Two of my friends had surgery with Dr. DeJoseph several years back, and they both have had lasting results, one of them was 20 years ago! If you are thinking of having surgery, I would definitely go ahead and do it. He is not the least expensive, but your face is too important to risk with anyone else.
About Dr. Louis Dejoseph, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Russian and Spanish
- 1851486955
Education & Certifications
- Aafprs Emory University
- Case Wstn Rsrv University
- University Hosps
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- King's College
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dejoseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dejoseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dejoseph speaks Chinese, Russian and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejoseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejoseph.
