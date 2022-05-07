Dr. Degironemo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Degironemo, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Degironemo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Locations
Texas Health Diabetes and Endocrine Care3920 W Wheatland Rd Ste 134, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 941-3192
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Degironemo was nothing short of amazing when he offered his help on a plane for my friend. He kept us all calm and was attentive throughout the flight. We will be eternally gratefully for his kindness.
About Dr. Louis Degironemo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1972732642
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degironemo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Degironemo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Degironemo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
