Overview

Dr. Louis D'Avignon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. D'Avignon works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Emphysema and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.