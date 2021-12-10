Dr. Louis D'Avignon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Avignon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis D'Avignon, MD
Dr. Louis D'Avignon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
Locations
Summit Medical Group Oregon Bend Memorial Clinic1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-6400
Redmond Clinic865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-4900
Redmond Clinic865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
Great Doc! He listens and cares.
About Dr. Louis D'Avignon, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760583389
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University Of California
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. D'Avignon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Avignon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Avignon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Avignon has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Emphysema and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Avignon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Avignon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Avignon.
