Dr. D'Amico has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis D'Amico, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis D'Amico, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. D'Amico works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Urological Institute At Elyria125 E Broad St Ste 208, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 329-7315
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Amico?
About Dr. Louis D'Amico, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1851354898
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Amico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Amico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Amico works at
Dr. D'Amico has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Amico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Amico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Amico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Amico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.