Dr. Louis Dalessandro, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Dalessandro, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Caromont Rheumatology660 Summit Crossing Pl Ste 302, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 671-6438
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dalessandro listens to you and answers all questions. He even ordered a scan for a problem I had which my PA thought was trivial. There was a long wait for my first appointment, but with the shortage of Rheumatologists in this area, that was understandable. It took me years of complaining before I was diagnosed, so a few months more wasn't going to hurt me.
About Dr. Louis Dalessandro, DO
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1407843808
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalessandro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalessandro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalessandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalessandro has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalessandro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalessandro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalessandro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalessandro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalessandro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.