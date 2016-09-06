Dr. Louis Dalaveris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalaveris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Dalaveris, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Dalaveris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Metroeyemd30 W 60th St Apt 1Y, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 245-0203
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
These other reviewers are way off the mark. Louis was fantastic - precise, empathetic, and thorough. He's an old school ophthalmologist in a lens crafters world, and it's refreshing to visit him each and every time. He also went to John's Hopkins, so that should put his qualifications in context.
About Dr. Louis Dalaveris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1558450080
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
