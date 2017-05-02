See All Plastic Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Louis Cutolo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Cutolo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, Richmond University Medical Center, Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Cutolo works at Louis C. Cutolo, Jr., M.D., F.A.C.S in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Louis C. Cutolo, Jr., M.D., F.A.C.S
    1557 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 720-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island College Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 02, 2017
    I looked around to check out other doctors on Staten Island for my breast augmentation but when I found Dr Cutolo and his staff I knew I was in the right place. He explained everything to me and everything about the experience was accurate. During the initial consultation he discussed all of the issues about breast implants. He even did 3 D imaging that showed me how I would look and it was incredible! He discussed the recovery and everything he said came true. The office staff was amazing.
    San Diego, CA — May 02, 2017
    About Dr. Louis Cutolo, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Cutolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cutolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cutolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cutolo works at Louis C. Cutolo, Jr., M.D., F.A.C.S in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cutolo’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

