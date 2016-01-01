Overview

Dr. Louis Cunningham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry County Medical Center and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Cunningham works at Mid-South Heart Center PC in Jackson, TN with other offices in Camden, TN and Bolivar, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Prinzmetal Angina, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.