Overview

Dr. Louis Costello, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Village, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.



Dr. Costello works at The Costello Clinic in Highland Village, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.