Overview

Dr. Louis Conte, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roselle Park, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Bayonne Medical Center.



Dr. Conte works at Scharf Conte Bastianelli Mazzoni P A Roselle Park in Roselle Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

