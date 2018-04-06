Overview

Dr. Louis Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their residency with University of Massachusetts Medical Center



Dr. Cohen works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.