Dr. Louis Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their residency with University of Massachusetts Medical Center
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Urology3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 104, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 379-1860
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
AMAZING HEALTHCARE. PERFECTION IN MEDICINE.
About Dr. Louis Cohen, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1417955444
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
