Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciliberti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Ciliberti works at
Locations
-
1
Collegeville Office599 Arcola Rd, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 409-2754Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Premier Orthopaedics826 Main St Ste 202, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 415-1600
-
3
Premier Orthopaedics1569 Medical Dr Ste 200, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 323-9064
-
4
Premier Orthopaedics300 Springhouse Dr Ste 200, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 409-2754
-
5
Exton Office (John Young Way)491 John Young Way Ste 100, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 280-1578
-
6
Ruggiero Orthopaedic Assoc. Ltd. P C.266 Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ciliberti?
Dr. Ciliberti performed my surgery and he was great from the initial consult all the way thru releasing me. 3 offices so easily accessible. Great bedside manner, and easy to talk to. He's also the best dressed Dr. I ever had, lol...
About Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1568607802
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Orthopaedic Center
- Texas A&M University
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Delaware
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciliberti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciliberti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciliberti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciliberti works at
Dr. Ciliberti has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciliberti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciliberti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciliberti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciliberti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciliberti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.