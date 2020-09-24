Dr. Louis Ciamillo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciamillo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Ciamillo Jr, MD
Dr. Louis Ciamillo Jr, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
I was very pleased with my ER visit where I saw Dr. Ciamillo. I hate having to visit any emergency rooms for any reason but I must say Dr. Ciamillo was very pleasant, very calming and very thorough. It was so good to be treated with professionalism and care. I’m truly grateful for the medical care I received and for Dr. Ciamillo getting me on the road to recovery with my health.
- Emergency Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881704575
- Med College Of Ga School Of Med
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Emergency Medicine
- Augusta University Medical Center
