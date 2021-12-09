Overview

Dr. Louis Chorich III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chorich III works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.