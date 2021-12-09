Dr. Louis Chorich III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chorich III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Chorich III, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Chorich III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Midwest Retina Inc.6655 Post Rd Ste A, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 339-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough!! Explains how the examination works!
About Dr. Louis Chorich III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oh St U
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chorich III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chorich III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chorich III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chorich III has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chorich III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chorich III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chorich III.
