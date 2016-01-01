Overview

Dr. Louis Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates - MV Office in Mountain View, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA and San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.