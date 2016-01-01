Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
MV Office2485 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-7480
Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 125, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 340-0111
West San Jose2512 Samaritan Ct Ste P, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 356-8818
Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates2495 Hospital Dr Ste 545, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 963-3460Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
