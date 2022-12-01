See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Louis Chang, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Louis Chang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University Of New York|SUNY Downstate College of Medicine|SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Suburban Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurological Surgery
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-4684
    Sunset Park Multispecialty Medical Center
    769 54th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 851-0495
    Johns Hopkins Neurosurgery
    6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4290, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 896-6069
    Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th St # EP2, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 780-5246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Fusion
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Fusion

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I saw Dr. Louis Chang for Stenosis of L-3, L-4, L-5. He was incredibly responsive, professional, and competent. I was impressed with how thoroughly he reviewed my history to recommend an approach targeting my problem, and he provided detailed responses to my questions. He spent way over an hour with me reviewing my MRI in detail so that I could fully understand exactly how the surgery was going to be performed. The Staff at John's Hopkins and Bethesda Memorial Hospital was also very helpful and easy to work with for scheduling and the care that I was provided post surgery! I recommend Dr. Chang very highly. My Hero wears a White Cape and I will be forever Grateful!!!
    Tracy A. Christensen — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Louis Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1235265364
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Cornell/New York Presbyn Hosp
    Residency
    • University Of Maryland Medical Center Neurosurgery
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York|SUNY Downstate College of Medicine|SUNY Downstate College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Dr. Louis Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

