Dr. Louis Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Chang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University Of New York|SUNY Downstate College of Medicine|SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Suburban Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Locations
Neurological Surgery525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-4684
Sunset Park Multispecialty Medical Center769 54th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 851-0495
Johns Hopkins Neurosurgery6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4290, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 896-6069
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St # EP2, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-5246
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Louis Chang for Stenosis of L-3, L-4, L-5. He was incredibly responsive, professional, and competent. I was impressed with how thoroughly he reviewed my history to recommend an approach targeting my problem, and he provided detailed responses to my questions. He spent way over an hour with me reviewing my MRI in detail so that I could fully understand exactly how the surgery was going to be performed. The Staff at John's Hopkins and Bethesda Memorial Hospital was also very helpful and easy to work with for scheduling and the care that I was provided post surgery! I recommend Dr. Chang very highly. My Hero wears a White Cape and I will be forever Grateful!!!
About Dr. Louis Chang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- Cornell/New York Presbyn Hosp
- University Of Maryland Medical Center Neurosurgery
- State University Of New York|SUNY Downstate College of Medicine|SUNY Downstate College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Chang speaks Cantonese.
