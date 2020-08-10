See All Hand Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Louis Catalano, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Catalano, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Catalano works at CU Medicine Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver
    175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 694-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 10, 2020
    I recommend Dr. Louis Catalano extremely highly. I went to him with an extremely painful "trigger thumb" that had been bothering me for years. I thought it was chronic and incurable except possibly by surgery. Dr. Catalano examined me and within just a couple of minutes told me "I have good news. You DON'T need surgery. I can help you with both the pain and the trigger finger with just an injection." Sure enough, one injection was all it took. I felt better by the next day, the triggering has not reoccurred months later, and the pain is completely gone. I am very appreciative of Dr. Catalano's talent, and my visit with him was very positive in all ways, including his very helpful staff.
    Jeff Furman — Aug 10, 2020
    About Dr. Louis Catalano, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1982759957
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • John's Hopkins U
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Catalano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catalano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Catalano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Catalano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Catalano works at CU Medicine Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Catalano’s profile.

    Dr. Catalano has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catalano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Catalano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catalano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catalano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catalano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

