Overview

Dr. Louis Catalano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Catalano works at Excela Health Outpatient Rehabilitation - Medical Commons Two in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.