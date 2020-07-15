Overview

Dr. Louis Casal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Casal works at CHILDRENS HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.