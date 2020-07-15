Dr. Louis Casal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Casal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Casal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Casal works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta At Scottish Rite1001 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 785-2212
- 2 421158 PO Box, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 202-7978
-
3
Steven L Jaffe MD6667 Vernon Woods Dr Ste B20, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 785-2212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casal?
Saw Dr. Casal in 2013 at Peachford and have yet to find a psychiatrist as good as him, years later. I was terrified and he took the time to listen to me and adjust my meds as needed and although I am a recovered and fully functioning adult, completely off all medication now, I still remember his kindness and jokes that kept us all in good spirits. Glad he's at CHOA now helping more kids. Thank you for taking care of me all those years ago.
About Dr. Louis Casal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1932150901
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casal works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Casal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.