Dr. Louis Caplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Caplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Caplan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Caplan works at
Locations
-
1
BIDMC Department of Neurology330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7713
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caplan?
Extremely thorough historian Easy to communicate with Highly recommend
About Dr. Louis Caplan, MD
- Neurology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306833561
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Gen Hosp
- Boston City Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Boston Medical Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caplan works at
Dr. Caplan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caplan speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Caplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.